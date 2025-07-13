Tensions Rise Near Zaporizhia Nuclear Plant Amid Gunfire Reports

A group of inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) heard gunfire near the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant, according to a statement released on July 13 by the agency's press service. The inspectors reported hundreds of small arms shots in the vicinity of the plant during the night.

The IAEA has expressed concerns about this as a sign of military activity, posing potential threats to the nuclear station. This development adds to the tension in the area, following reports from IAEA's Director General about a Ukrainian drone strike targeting the administration of Energodar in the Zaporizhia region.

These escalating incidents highlight the ongoing risk to nuclear safety amidst the conflict in Ukraine. The IAEA continues to monitor the situation closely and underscores the need for robust security measures to protect nuclear facilities in conflict zones.