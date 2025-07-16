Diplomatic Dispute: NATO and Trump's Sanctions Threats Criticized
Former Indian diplomat KB Fabian strongly criticized NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte's threats of secondary sanctions on India, China, and Brazil for their trade with Russia, arguing that neither Rutte nor Trump has the authority to impose such measures. Fabian also questioned the logic of Trump's decision-making.
In a scathing critique, former Indian diplomat KB Fabian has denounced NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte for issuing unwarranted threats of secondary sanctions aimed at India, China, and Brazil. Fabian emphasized that Rutte, despite his stern warnings, lacks the authority to enforce such economic penalties.
Fabian also directed his disapproval towards former U.S. President Donald Trump, contesting his approach to international diplomacy. According to Fabian, Trump's unilateral decision-making, notably on sanctions and military support, remains highly questionable and potentially damaging.
The diplomat called out Trump's apparent apathy towards the human toll of conflict, especially as Trump's sanctions rhetoric echoes Rutte's stance. Their mutual insistence on pressuring nations that maintain economic relations with Russia has raised tensions globally.
