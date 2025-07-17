India-Russia Summit Planned Amidst Concerns Over Indian Nationals in Ukraine Conflict
India and Russia are preparing for a summit in Delhi, focusing on strategic partnerships in defense and economic sectors. Concerns arise over Indian nationals allegedly recruited into the Russian Army and involved in the Ukraine conflict, with efforts underway for their safe return.
India and Russia are gearing up to cement their strategic partnership with a forthcoming summit in Delhi, the dates for which are yet to be finalized. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) highlights the importance of this gathering in light of the deepening ties in defense, energy, and economic sectors since the last meeting in Moscow in 2024.
This announcement comes amidst growing concerns surrounding Indian nationals reportedly enlisted into the Russian Army, subsequently engaged in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that 12 Indian nationals have tragically died, while 16 remain missing. Efforts continue for their safe repatriation.
Further complicating matters, a human trafficking network allegedly exploiting Indians with false job promises in Europe has surfaced. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been cracking down on these operations to prevent further victimization, as India seeks cooperation from Russia to resolve these sensitive issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
