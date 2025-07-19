UAE Champions Women Empowerment and Gender Equality at UN Forum

During the United Nations' 2025 High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development in New York, the UAE underscored the critical role of women empowerment and gender equality in achieving the UN's 2030 Agenda.

The UAE delegation highlighted their nation's successful model in promoting gender equality, emphasizing women's significant contributions in areas like STEM and leadership roles. UAE's policies, including the Equal Pay Law and a constitutionally guaranteed equal opportunity, have facilitated this growth.

Furthermore, the UAE's global initiatives for women empowerment were showcased, with an emphasis on collaboration to advance gender equality worldwide. A roundtable discussion explored strategies for bridging the digital gender gap, transforming the care economy, and empowering women in leadership, featuring contributions from global experts in these fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)