Madhya Pradesh's Global Outreach: CM Yadav's Overseas Visit Advances Investment and Partnerships

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the nearing conclusion of his visit to Dubai and Spain, emphasizing the trip's focus on state development, job creation, and tourism promotion. Speaking from Barcelona, Yadav highlighted efforts to explore opportunities for progress by engaging with the global Indian community, especially for sectors driving employment and tourism.

Yadav remarked on India's rising global reputation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting increased international interest in Indian business opportunities and products. Addressing the Indian diaspora in Spain during the 'Madhya Pradesh Global Dialogue 2025', Yadav reiterated the state's commitment to building global partnerships and strengthening diaspora bonds.

Stressing Madhya Pradesh's status as a top choice for investors, Yadav celebrated the impactful dialogue held with Indians in Spain, which he shared on X. The discussions aimed to propel the region's investment appeal and foster international collaborations, with an emphasis on developing Madhya Pradesh as a hub for textile machinery manufacturing through 'Make in India' and 'Make in Madhya Pradesh' initiatives.

The Chief Minister convened a roundtable meeting with European textile machinery experts, promoting Madhya Pradesh's investor-friendly climate, and urging technology transfers. European firms were invited to establish production units, with leading companies from the US, Italy, and Spain participating. Local textile enterprises, such as Best Corp and Pratibha Syntex, also took part in these pivotal discussions.