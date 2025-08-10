Rising Protests Spotlight Balochistan's Human Rights Crisis

Protests spearheaded by Baloch families and political activists are intensifying across Pakistan's major cities, drawing attention to a grim human rights situation. The Balochistan Post highlights these demonstrations as a response to decades of systemic abuse, including enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, suffered by the people of Balochistan.

In Islamabad, a silent demonstration demanding action on missing persons has reached its 25th day. Families accuse the government of ignoring their pleas as they await any formal engagement or dialogue from officials. They contrast this lack of response with the state's readiness to negotiate with violent groups, sometimes offering them financial incentives. Similar unrest grips Karachi and Quetta, with the family of a reportedly kidnapped student, Zahid Ali Baloch, protesting outside the Karachi Press Club for his safe return.

In Quetta, the mother of Ehsan Shah, allegedly killed by security personnel, seeks justice. Despite the registration of a case, no arrests have been made, intensifying suspicions of government complicity. The Voice for Baloch Missing Persons protest camp recently marked its 5,905th day, a testament to growing frustration over the Pakistani state's inaction concerning Baloch rights. VBMP Chairman Nasrullah Baloch criticized Islamabad's policies, accusing state agencies of increasing abductions and killings under national security pretenses. He urged an end to illegal practices and called for accountability within the legal system. National and international observers remain largely silent on this internal strife.

(With inputs from agencies.)