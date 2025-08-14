Pakistani Authorities Intensify Crackdown on Undocumented Afghan Migrants
Pakistani authorities are ramping up measures against undocumented Afghan migrants, executing targeted raids in Peshawar. The operations resulted in numerous arrests and the seizure of weapons and narcotics. Concerns are rising over the humanitarian impact, with thousands of Afghans reported homeless or mistreated amid intensified deportation efforts.
Pakistani authorities have intensified their crackdown on undocumented Afghan migrants in Peshawar, with numerous arrests and seizures of arms and narcotics, according to local officials cited by Khaama Press. The raids targeted areas such as Kacha Garhi, Nasir Bagh, and Regi.
Police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province confirmed the detention of significant numbers of Afghan nationals without legal documents. Despite official claims, the exact number of detainees remains undisclosed as the crackdown forms part of a broader campaign against undocumented Afghans in Pakistan.
This follows the Pakistani government's recent suspension of visa renewals for Afghan nationals, complicating the legal status of many previously documented residents. Human rights organizations and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) have expressed concerns about escalating human rights abuses and the worsening humanitarian crisis for Afghans.
