Pakistan Intensifies Crackdown on Undocumented Afghan Migrants
Pakistani authorities have intensified a crackdown in Peshawar, detaining numerous undocumented Afghan migrants and suspected criminals while seizing weapons and narcotics. The effort forms part of a broader scheme to manage the influx of migrants lacking valid documentation, with human rights advocates warning of worsening humanitarian conditions.
Pakistani police have escalated operations in Peshawar, arresting a substantial number of undocumented Afghan migrants, in a broader crackdown reported by Khaama Press. Authorities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa confirmed the arrests of several suspected armed individuals during these coordinated security maneuvers.
The crackdown, which also involves the seizure of weapons and narcotics, aims to control the rising number of Afghan migrants without legal documentation. Recent months have seen intensified actions against undocumented Afghans, with officials conducting house-to-house searches as part of the effort.
On August 13, Pakistan formed a special committee to identify and repatriate Afghans holding Proof of Registration cards, raising concerns from the UNHCR about potential humanitarian consequences. Rights advocates argue that these measures could deepen insecurity and displacement among Afghan families.
