Kim Jong Un Commends North Korean Troops in Russia Amid Ongoing Conflict

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un praised his troops deployed in Russia's conflict with Ukraine, calling them 'heroic' during a meeting with military officers. The move follows a strategic pact with Russia and comes as global leaders discuss the war's end, with casualties reported among North Korean forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 20:08 IST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • North Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has lauded the dedication of his country's troops assisting Russia in the ongoing war against Ukraine, during a recent assembly with military officers involved in overseas operations, as reported by state media via Al Jazeera.

Kim expressed 'warm encouragement' to the officers and troops stationed in Russia's Kursk region, identified by Western intelligence as the base for over 10,000 North Korean fighters, with KCNA delivering the update on Thursday. The North Korean contingent, sent alongside artillery, missiles, and long-range rocket systems, reportedly suffered significant casualties, with South Korea claiming 600 fatalities and more injuries.

Kim's commendation coincides with heightened international efforts to conclude the war, spearheaded by U.S. President Donald Trump's diplomatic engagements, while Russian President Vladimir Putin, who previously acknowledged the North Korean soldiers' bravery, continues to sidestep direct negotiations with Ukraine's leader, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

