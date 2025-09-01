India's Vision at the SCO: Reform, Perform, Transform

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Council (SCO) Members Session in Tianjin, declared India's new guiding mantra: reform, perform, and transform. Modi extended an invitation to all SCO members to participate in India's transformative development journey, underscoring the nation's proactive role on the international stage.

Modi articulated India's vision for the SCO, emphasizing three main pillars: Security, Connectivity, and Opportunity. He stressed the importance of security, peace, and stability as foundational to progress, highlighting India's initiatives in connectivity with Afghanistan and Central Asia. Modi proposed the creation of a Civilisational Dialogue Forum to showcase SCO nations' cultural heritages.

The Prime Minister also addressed ongoing challenges, notably terrorism, citing the recent Pahalgam attack as a grave reminder of threats faced by nations. He expressed gratitude to supportive countries and echoed sentiments by Russian President Putin on the SCO's growing influence. Chinese President Xi Jinping urged a rejection of Cold War mentalities to foster fairness in global governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)