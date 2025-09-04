Nepal Urges Russia to Cease Mercenary Recruitment Amid War

Nepal's Prime Minister, KP Sharma Oli, voiced concerns over the recruitment of Nepali nationals as foreign mercenaries in the Russian Army during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the SCO Summit in China. Despite these discussions, substantial progress was lacking as confirmed by Foreign Secretary Amrit Bahadur Rai.

Oli's appeal addressed the unauthorized involvement of Nepali youths in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, a trend fueled by promises of high earnings. Despite a formal ban on Nepalis traveling to Russia and calls for repatriation, Russia has yet to respond to Nepal's requests.

Over the past year, Nepal documented the loss of 43 citizens fighting as mercenaries in Russia, with claims suggesting up to 15,000 Nepali nationals may be enlisted. The Nepal government now mandates a No Objection Letter for citizens wishing to travel to Russia, in an attempt to curb mercenary recruitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)