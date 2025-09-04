Singapore and India Forge Stronger Ties Amid Global Uncertainty

During a joint press conference in New Delhi, Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong underscored the significance of the India-Singapore partnership in today's uncertain global landscape. He noted that this alliance, anchored in shared values and mutual respect, is vital for enhancing resilience and fostering growth in the region.

Wong expressed confidence in the partnership's potential, stating plans to collaborate with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in elevating relations between the two nations. He confirmed Singapore's continued support for India's skill development programs, including the establishment of a National Centre of Excellence for Skilling in Chennai focused on advanced manufacturing.

The Singaporean leader also highlighted the role of GIFT City in Gujarat as a pivotal link connecting India's stock markets with global investors. Additionally, collaborative efforts will extend to the semiconductor sector, with Singaporean companies participating actively in India's technological advancements. Several Memorandums of Understanding signed during the visit underscore the deepening bilateral ties.