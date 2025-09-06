Left Menu

Navigating Complex India-US Relations under Trump's Distinctive Leadership

Academic Terril Jones analyzes shifts in India-US ties under Trump's leadership, highlighting his negotiating style and expectations for a Nobel Peace Prize nomination. Exploring geopolitical dynamics, Jones suggests rising leverage for India and China, as US influence wanes under unpredictable policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 10:20 IST
Navigating Complex India-US Relations under Trump's Distinctive Leadership
Top US University Professor Terril Jones (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a comprehensive analysis, Terril Jones, a leading American academic, sheds light on the evolving India-US relations under the second term of former President Donald Trump. Jones describes Trump's distinctive negotiating style as attempts to position himself as a global peace broker, specifically highlighting his aspirations for mediating between India and Pakistan—aspirations firmly rejected by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi's refusal reportedly displeased Trump, who took it personally, according to Jones.

Jones explained that Trump's strategy often involves making high demands to then negotiate downwards, eventually declaring victory. Such tactics are reflective of the volatile nature of Trump's administration, which has introduced significant changes to previously stable India-US relations. Trump's hopes for a Nobel Peace Prize nomination from Modi, unfulfilled, led to personal affront and policy reactions, including trade tariffs.

Jones noted that Trump frequently credited himself with de-escalating India-Pakistan tensions, claims reiterated despite denials from India, which has consistently insisted on bilateral solutions to issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir. On broader geopolitical shifts, Jones pointed out China's rising global leadership under President Xi Jinping, evidenced by Modi's warm reception in Tianjin amid improving India-China ties. Highlighting the growing strategic leverage of India and China, Jones suggested a rebalancing of power, with these nations increasingly asserting independence from US influence.

TRENDING

1
Mizoram's Opposition Against Forest Act Sparks Controversy

Mizoram's Opposition Against Forest Act Sparks Controversy

 India
2
Burying the Truth: Iran's Cemetery Controversy

Burying the Truth: Iran's Cemetery Controversy

 United Arab Emirates
3
West Bengal Prepares for Key Election Meeting: Inside the Strategy Sessions

West Bengal Prepares for Key Election Meeting: Inside the Strategy Sessions

 India
4
Mitchell Starc Chooses Test and ODI Legacy Over T20 Spotlight

Mitchell Starc Chooses Test and ODI Legacy Over T20 Spotlight

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025