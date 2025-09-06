Navigating Complex India-US Relations under Trump's Distinctive Leadership

In a comprehensive analysis, Terril Jones, a leading American academic, sheds light on the evolving India-US relations under the second term of former President Donald Trump. Jones describes Trump's distinctive negotiating style as attempts to position himself as a global peace broker, specifically highlighting his aspirations for mediating between India and Pakistan—aspirations firmly rejected by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi's refusal reportedly displeased Trump, who took it personally, according to Jones.

Jones explained that Trump's strategy often involves making high demands to then negotiate downwards, eventually declaring victory. Such tactics are reflective of the volatile nature of Trump's administration, which has introduced significant changes to previously stable India-US relations. Trump's hopes for a Nobel Peace Prize nomination from Modi, unfulfilled, led to personal affront and policy reactions, including trade tariffs.

Jones noted that Trump frequently credited himself with de-escalating India-Pakistan tensions, claims reiterated despite denials from India, which has consistently insisted on bilateral solutions to issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir. On broader geopolitical shifts, Jones pointed out China's rising global leadership under President Xi Jinping, evidenced by Modi's warm reception in Tianjin amid improving India-China ties. Highlighting the growing strategic leverage of India and China, Jones suggested a rebalancing of power, with these nations increasingly asserting independence from US influence.