Navigating Complex India-US Relations under Trump's Distinctive Leadership
Academic Terril Jones analyzes shifts in India-US ties under Trump's leadership, highlighting his negotiating style and expectations for a Nobel Peace Prize nomination. Exploring geopolitical dynamics, Jones suggests rising leverage for India and China, as US influence wanes under unpredictable policies.
- Country:
- India
In a comprehensive analysis, Terril Jones, a leading American academic, sheds light on the evolving India-US relations under the second term of former President Donald Trump. Jones describes Trump's distinctive negotiating style as attempts to position himself as a global peace broker, specifically highlighting his aspirations for mediating between India and Pakistan—aspirations firmly rejected by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi's refusal reportedly displeased Trump, who took it personally, according to Jones.
Jones explained that Trump's strategy often involves making high demands to then negotiate downwards, eventually declaring victory. Such tactics are reflective of the volatile nature of Trump's administration, which has introduced significant changes to previously stable India-US relations. Trump's hopes for a Nobel Peace Prize nomination from Modi, unfulfilled, led to personal affront and policy reactions, including trade tariffs.
Jones noted that Trump frequently credited himself with de-escalating India-Pakistan tensions, claims reiterated despite denials from India, which has consistently insisted on bilateral solutions to issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir. On broader geopolitical shifts, Jones pointed out China's rising global leadership under President Xi Jinping, evidenced by Modi's warm reception in Tianjin amid improving India-China ties. Highlighting the growing strategic leverage of India and China, Jones suggested a rebalancing of power, with these nations increasingly asserting independence from US influence.
ALSO READ
Modi and Trump: A Complex Yet Resilient India-US Partnership
Modi and Trump's Diplomatic Dance: A Special Relationship
High Stakes at UNGA 80th Session: India Sends Jaishankar as Modi Drops Out
Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump's sentiments, positive assessment of ties: PM Modi.
India, US have very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership: PM Modi.