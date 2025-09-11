Left Menu

India and Mauritius Forge Stronger Ties with Transformative Economic Package

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a special economic package for Mauritius, focusing on infrastructure, employment, and healthcare. This initiative, viewed as an investment rather than assistance, underscores India's role as a reliable partner. It aims to enhance trade, energy security, and innovation, solidifying Indo-Mauritian relations.

In a significant diplomatic gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday unveiled a special economic package for Mauritius during his talks with Mauritian Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam in Varanasi. The initiative aims to bolster the island nation's infrastructure, employment opportunities, and healthcare sector, reinforcing India as a steadfast partner in Mauritius' developmental journey.

Addressing a joint media briefing, PM Modi emphasized that this package is an investment in the shared future of both nations. Key projects include the establishment of a new AYUSH Centre of Excellence, a 500-bed national hospital, and various infrastructure developments like the expansion of highways. Modi also underscored plans for trade in local currencies facilitated by UPI and RuPay card launches in Mauritius.

Energy security featured prominently in the talks as India committed to assisting Mauritius in its transition towards sustainable energy, providing 100 electric buses and supporting a solar power plant construction. Additionally, a Directorate of Science and Technology will be established in Mauritius to foster innovation, while India's academic institutions collaborate with the University of Mauritius. Celebrating historic ties, Modi remarked on the shared dreams and destinies of the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

