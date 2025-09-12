Islamabad High Court Accelerates Hearing for Imran Khan's Sentence Suspension

The Islamabad High Court on Thursday granted a request for an expedited hearing on the sentence suspensions of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in a high-profile £190 million corruption case. The decision requires federal agencies to file fresh reports on all cases involving Khan, as reported by Dawn.

Barrister Salman Safdar, representing Khan, criticized the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for delaying proceedings, claiming that the Bureau either failed to appoint a prosecutor or requested additional time for unspecified reasons. He emphasized that neither Khan nor Bibi had sought relief on health grounds, although Bibi is currently ill.

Further complicating matters, Justice Mohammad Azam Khan heard additional petitions from Imran seeking transparency on the 127 cases filed against him over the past two years. With accusations of politically motivated actions, the court directed NAB and other agencies to provide an updated case status before any decision on forming a larger bench.

(With inputs from agencies.)