"Criminal will be prosecuted to fullest extent of law": Trump vows justice for Indian national killed in Dallas

US President Donald Trump has said that the accused in the brutal murder of the Indian national Chandra Nagamallaiah in Dallas, Texas, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and will be charged with murder in the first degree. In a post on Truth Social on Sunday (local time), Trump stated that he was aware of the terrible reports regarding the murder of Chandra Nagamallaiah, a well-respected person in Dallas, Texas, who was brutally beheaded, in front of his wife and son, by an "Illegal alien" from Cuba.

Trump also slammed former President Joe Biden and blamed him for the "criminal" being released back into the US during his administration. "I am aware of the terrible reports regarding the murder of Chandra Nagamallaiah, a well respected person in Dallas, Texas, who was brutally beheaded, in front of his wife and son, by an ILLEGAL ALIEN from Cuba who should have never been in our Country. This individual was previously arrested for terrible crimes, including child sex abuse, grand theft auto, and false imprisonment, but was released back into our Homeland under incompetent Joe Biden because Cuba did not want such an evil person in their Country. Rest assured, the time for being soft on these Illegal Immigrant Criminals is OVER under my watch! Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Border Czar Tom Homan, and many others in my Administration are doing an incredible job in MAKING AMERICA SAFE AGAIN. This criminal, who we have in custody, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law. He will be charged with murder in the first degree!" Trump posted on Truth Social.

This comes after a Cuban migrant with an extensive criminal record was charged with the brutal murder of an Indian businessman in Texas, reigniting debates over US immigration enforcement. Chandra Nagamallaiah, 50, was attacked with a machete outside the Downtown Suites motel in East Dallas in the early hours of 10 September, according to local police. The attack occurred in front of the victim's wife and child following what witnesses described as an argument.

Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, 37, has been charged with capital murder and remains in Dallas County Jail. US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has placed a federal detainer on the Cuban national, who was in the country illegally. The Consulate General of India in Houston confirmed earlier that it is closely monitoring the case and providing support to Nagamallaiah's family.

"Consulate General of India, Houston, condoles the tragic death of Mr. Chandra Nagamallaiah, an Indian National, killed brutally at his workplace in Dallas," the mission said in a statement. "We are in touch with the family and offering all possible assistance."(ANI)

