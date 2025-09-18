Left Menu

Trump Criticizes NATO and Putin, Advocates Stronger Sanctions Against Russia

In a news conference, former President Trump criticized Russian President Putin and NATO's response to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He claimed the war would have been prevented under his leadership. Trump urged NATO and Europe to implement tougher sanctions on Russia and proposed tariffs on China to end the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 18-09-2025 22:46 IST
Trump Criticizes NATO and Putin, Advocates Stronger Sanctions Against Russia
US President Donald Trump participates in a Press Conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer (Photo/White House, YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a fiery news conference, former U.S. President Donald Trump expressed disappointment with Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of failing to halt the war with Ukraine. Trump stated that Russian soldiers are suffering higher casualties than Ukrainians in the ongoing conflict.

Trump also insisted that the war would have been avoided had he remained in office, asserting that peace negotiations failed despite a summit with Putin in Alaska. The conflict, which began in 2014, intensified in February 2022 with Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Trump urged NATO and European nations to impose stricter sanctions on Russia, criticizing their continued oil imports from Moscow. He also called for substantial tariffs on China, believing it would weaken Russia's support and aid in ending the war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Britain's Borrowing Surge: A Financial Balancing Act

Britain's Borrowing Surge: A Financial Balancing Act

 Global
2
Jharkhand govt ready to cooperate fully with Centre to make defence sector self-reliant: CM Hemant Soren at Defence East Tech.

Jharkhand govt ready to cooperate fully with Centre to make defence sector s...

 India
3
General Chauhan Advocates for Modern Defence Enhancements

General Chauhan Advocates for Modern Defence Enhancements

 India
4
New FDA Pilot Program: A Game Changer for Nicotine Pouch Makers

New FDA Pilot Program: A Game Changer for Nicotine Pouch Makers

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025