Trump Criticizes NATO and Putin, Advocates Stronger Sanctions Against Russia

In a fiery news conference, former U.S. President Donald Trump expressed disappointment with Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of failing to halt the war with Ukraine. Trump stated that Russian soldiers are suffering higher casualties than Ukrainians in the ongoing conflict.

Trump also insisted that the war would have been avoided had he remained in office, asserting that peace negotiations failed despite a summit with Putin in Alaska. The conflict, which began in 2014, intensified in February 2022 with Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Trump urged NATO and European nations to impose stricter sanctions on Russia, criticizing their continued oil imports from Moscow. He also called for substantial tariffs on China, believing it would weaken Russia's support and aid in ending the war.

(With inputs from agencies.)