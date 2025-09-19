Trump Clashes with London Mayor, Faces Helicopter Incident During UK Visit
During his UK state visit, President Trump reignited tensions with London Mayor Sadiq Khan, criticizing his leadership. A helicopter issue delayed Trump's departure. In a press briefing, he highlighted ties with India and expressed disappointment with Putin over the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.
US President Donald Trump renewed his public dispute with London Mayor Sadiq Khan amidst his state visit to the UK. Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump revealed he requested Khan be excluded from a state banquet, criticizing him for his handling of crime and immigration.
Describing Khan as "among the worst mayors in the world," Trump dismissed the mayor's potential presence by saying, "I didn't want him there." The remarks came as Trump concluded his visit, which included an unplanned switch to a support helicopter due to technical issues, causing a delay.
In a final press conference, Trump underscored his strong relations with India and voiced his disillusionment with Russian President Putin regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. He insisted the war would not have occurred if he were still president.
