India-Mongolia Ties: New Era of Cultural and Developmental Cooperation

In a landmark development on Tuesday, India and Mongolia have advanced their cultural and developmental partnership, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcing free e-visas for Mongolian citizens. This initiative coincides with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) designed to fortify cultural and people-to-people relations.

In a joint press statement in the capital alongside Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, PM Modi revealed that the newly inked MoU between the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council and Mongolia's Arkhangai Province is set to invigorate cultural connections. He affirmed India's commitment to fostering robust ties, underscoring India's consistent view of Mongolia as a close neighbor, despite the lack of a shared border.

Furthermore, India's pivotal role in Mongolia's development was underscored by the ongoing Oil Refinery Project, backed by a USD 1.7 billion line of credit from India. This project, the largest of its kind globally, involves over 2,500 Indian professionals and aims to fulfill 70% of Mongolia's domestic fuel needs. Additional development projects in various sectors were also announced, all focused on enhancing Mongolian livelihoods.

(With inputs from agencies.)