UAE's Urgent Aid Mission After Hurricane Melissa

The United Arab Emirates has swiftly mobilized an urgent humanitarian mission to aid communities devastated by Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica, Haiti, and Cuba. UAE Aid Agency, partnering with the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), has dispatched vital emergency supplies, including food and shelter materials, to the affected regions.

This humanitarian initiative also extends to the reconstruction of severely damaged infrastructure, aiming for rapid recovery and stability. The UAE's response exemplifies its dedication to providing timely assistance and supporting vulnerable communities suffering from natural disasters and crises worldwide.

Dr. Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, reiterated the nation's commitment to its global humanitarian role, emphasizing immediate action in disaster scenarios. He highlighted the UAE's consistent efforts in delivering relief and rapid response programs to counteract the impacts of disasters and conflicts, coordinating with organizations like CDEMA to assist those in need.

