Left Menu

UAE's Urgent Aid Mission After Hurricane Melissa

The United Arab Emirates has launched an urgent relief operation to assist communities in Jamaica, Haiti, and Cuba struck by Hurricane Melissa. Coordinated with CDEMA, the UAE sent essential supplies, reflecting its commitment to global humanitarian assistance during crises and disasters, led by UAE Aid Agency Chairman Dr. Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 23:00 IST
UAE's Urgent Aid Mission After Hurricane Melissa
Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates has swiftly mobilized an urgent humanitarian mission to aid communities devastated by Hurricane Melissa in Jamaica, Haiti, and Cuba. UAE Aid Agency, partnering with the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), has dispatched vital emergency supplies, including food and shelter materials, to the affected regions.

This humanitarian initiative also extends to the reconstruction of severely damaged infrastructure, aiming for rapid recovery and stability. The UAE's response exemplifies its dedication to providing timely assistance and supporting vulnerable communities suffering from natural disasters and crises worldwide.

Dr. Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, reiterated the nation's commitment to its global humanitarian role, emphasizing immediate action in disaster scenarios. He highlighted the UAE's consistent efforts in delivering relief and rapid response programs to counteract the impacts of disasters and conflicts, coordinating with organizations like CDEMA to assist those in need.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025