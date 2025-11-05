Left Menu

US Navy's George Washington: A Power Play in South Korean Waters

The US aircraft carrier, George Washington, docked in Busan as part of the South Korea-US defense strategy. The visit highlights strengthening military ties and plans for a South Korean nuclear submarine. North Korea remains critical, citing increased tensions. South Korea pledges commitment to non-proliferation while enhancing defense capabilities.

US President Donald Trump aboard USS George Washington in October 2025 (Photo credit x/@INDOPACOM).
  • South Korea

The US nuclear aircraft carrier, George Washington, docked at South Korea's major port in Busan on Wednesday, marking a significant step in the ongoing South Korea-US defense partnership, according to state media outlet Yonhap. This deployment underscores the combined defense commitment of both nations.

Accompanied by the missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls and Aegis destroyers USS Milius and USS Shoup, the carrier's visit aims to replenish supplies and provide rest for the crew, as outlined by South Korea's Navy. The visit is also an opportunity to enhance cooperation and defense capabilities between the two nations' navies.

It marks the first port call under South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, who assumed office in June. President Lee has sought US approval for the construction of nuclear-powered submarines in a bid to bolster regional security, a plan endorsed by US President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, North Korea has criticized such military maneuvers, viewing them as provocative and a testament to hostile intentions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

