Botswana Joins Efforts in India's Project Cheetah: A Conservation Milestone

Botswana has pledged to dispatch a substantial number of cheetahs to India as part of Project Cheetah, a significant development announced by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). The forthcoming visit of President Droupadi Murmu to Angola and Botswana will further reinforce India's conservation efforts.

MEA Secretary for Economic Relations, Sudhakar Dalela, confirmed progress in talks with Botswana on wildlife conservation, aligning with India's shared commitments with Namibia and South Africa. Dalela hinted at a promising number of cheetahs expected from Botswana, projecting a swift relocation to India.

Project Cheetah aims to reintroduce these majestic big cats, with India currently hosting 27 cheetahs at sites like Kuno National Park. The President's upcoming tour from November 8 to 13 will highlight India's diplomatic and developmental engagements in Africa, aiming for strategic partnerships in multiple sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)