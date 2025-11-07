Explosion Rocks Jakarta School Mosque During Prayers

In Jakarta, a mosque within a school complex became the site of a terrifying explosion during Friday prayers, leaving several students injured, as reported by local media. The incident occurred in the Kelapa Gading area of North Jakarta.

According to a Reuters report, 54 individuals required hospitalization following the explosion. Numerous students were still present in the school compound after the incident.

Authorities are actively investigating the cause. Jakarta Police spokesman Senior Commissioner Budi Hermanto stated that a bomb disposal team from the Mobile Brigade Corps has been summoned to thoroughly examine the area.

It has been reported that the explosion originated from a loudspeaker within the mosque. Although there was no significant structural damage, the Jakarta Police and Fire and Rescue Office are treating the situation seriously, securing the premises and ensuring medical attention to those affected.

Footage aired on news channels KompasTV and MetroTV exhibited a police line surrounding the school, with ambulances ready to respond. Further updates are anticipated as the investigation proceeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)