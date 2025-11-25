India and Israel Forge Deeper Ties Amidst Challenges

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed a strong bond with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting deep bilateral ties between the two nations. Amid recent challenges, both countries' teams are actively coordinating a new date for Netanyahu's visit, following a postponement due to a blast in Delhi.

The Israeli leader emphasized the unbreakable spirit of both nations in the face of terrorism. He extended condolences to India, affirming support and solidarity. This tragic event has not deterred the nations' resolve to collaborate in combating terrorism and enhancing security measures.

The postponement comes as Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal visited Israel to strengthen economic and technological partnerships. His discussions laid the groundwork for future agreements, notably a potential Free Trade Agreement, signaling a commitment to deepening cooperation across various sectors like defense, technology, and innovation.

