Amorim Warns of Looming Global Conflict Amid Rising Tensions

In a decisive statement on global geopolitical tensions, Celso Amorim, the chief advisor to Brazil's president, has issued a stark warning about the grave risks of a wider conflict, even suggesting the possibility of a third world war. In an interview, Amorim depicted the current military escalation involving the United States, Israel, and Iran as the 'worst possible scenario.' He emphasized that conflicts ranging from Gaza to southern Lebanon are increasingly intertwined with broader tensions such as the war in Ukraine, according to Brasil 247.

Amorim expressed deep concern over reports of strategic military maneuvers, including the presence of a nuclear-capable bomber near Iranian airspace. 'Once a nuclear war starts, I don't know how it ends,' he stated, highlighting the seriousness of the situation. He dismissed the notion of a quick resolution, noting Iran's resilience due to its historical and political foundations. Amorim criticized Western expectations for regime collapse, asserting that Iran may emerge wounded but will remain intact.

Amorim pointed to a significant breakdown in diplomacy, stressing that trust, essential for negotiations, has been severely damaged by military actions during ongoing talks. These actions, he claimed, empower hardline factions and stifle dialogue. Beyond the military landscape, Amorim observed that the international system is disintegrating, citing the weakening of multilateral institutions like the World Trade Organisation and the G20's marginalization. He also identified the unresolved Palestinian issue as a continuous source of instability, warning that the region will remain volatile without its resolution. Concluding, Amorim urged a renewed commitment to diplomacy, cautioning that unchecked fragmentation could plunge the world into a catastrophic global confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies.)