INS Tarkash Enhances India-Mauritius Ties with Strategic Port Visit and Healthcare Diplomacy

The Indian Naval Ship Tarkash, a stealth frigate of the Indian Navy, set sail from Port Louis, Mauritius, on June 22, 2026, upon completing a strategic port call. The visit concluded with its deployment in the South West Indian Ocean Region, showcasing robust maritime collaboration between the two nations, according to an official release.

While docked, the ship's crew engaged in various port activities, including a spirited volleyball match and professional training programs for the Mauritius National Coast Guard personnel. On June 21, 2026, the vessel welcomed around 450 visitors, fostering cultural exchanges with the Indian diaspora and local community, the release revealed.

In celebration of the International Day of Yoga 2026, the Tarkash also hosted a yoga session for the Mauritius National Coast Guard, further cementing India-Mauritius relations. Earlier this year, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar visited Mauritius, inaugurating the country's first renal transplant unit, a landmark in bilateral healthcare collaboration.