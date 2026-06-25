Ex-Gratia Announced Following Tragic Kolkata Godown Collapse

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared Rs 2 lakh compensation for families of the deceased from the Kolkata godown collapse, while the injured will receive Rs 50,000. A Special Investigation Team has been set up to probe the incident as rescue operations continue. Three arrests have been made in connection with the mishap.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2026 11:13 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 11:13 IST
Ex-Gratia Announced Following Tragic Kolkata Godown Collapse
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Thursday an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the eight victims who lost their lives in the collapse of an under-construction godown shed in Kolkata's Taratala area. The injured survivors, numbering 20, will receive Rs 50,000 from the Centre, as per the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The PMO conveyed these details via a statement on X, underscoring the sorrowful nature of the mishap and the ongoing efforts by the state government to aid those affected. The Prime Minister confirmed that the state's administrative machinery is actively ensuring that all necessary assistance is delivered to those impacted by this unfortunate event.

The disaster’s toll rose to eight fatalities, confirmed by the Kolkata Police, all of whom were pronounced dead upon arrival at SSKM Hospital. Rescue efforts are in progress with assistance from the Indian Army and NDRF. Legal actions have led to three arrests, including a building supervisor, as the state seeks accountability. Additionally, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been commissioned to delve into the collapse’s causes and culpability.

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