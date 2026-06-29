Tensions Escalate at Pakistan-Afghanistan Border After Operations
Pakistan's security forces executed ground and air operations at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, resulting in at least 29 militants killed. Meanwhile, the Afghan Taliban reported numerous casualties from airstrikes targeting its border areas.
Pakistan's security forces mounted a series of ground and air operations at the volatile Pakistan-Afghanistan border on Sunday. The military actions resulted in the elimination of at least 29 militants, according to Pakistani sources.
In response, the Afghan Taliban reported substantial casualties in their ranks, claiming that numerous fighters were killed in airstrikes along the border.
The ongoing military operations and resulting fatalities highlight the increasing tensions and instability in the border regions, raising concerns over further escalations and regional security implications.
ALSO READ
-
Airstrikes Ignite Tensions: Afghanistan-Pakistan Relations at Breaking Point
-
Operation Viper: Strategic Strikes on Militant Hideouts
-
Seismic Shocks: Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan and Pakistan
-
Deadly Assault at Sindh Rangers Facility: Karachi Under Siege
-
Deadly Attack Rocks Karachi: Sindh Rangers Targeted