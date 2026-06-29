Tensions Escalate at Pakistan-Afghanistan Border After Operations

Pakistans Security Forces Carried Out Ground And Air Operations Along The Pakistanafghanistan Border On Sunday

Pakistan's security forces mounted a series of ground and air operations at the volatile Pakistan-Afghanistan border on Sunday. The military actions resulted in the elimination of at least 29 militants, according to Pakistani sources.

In response, the Afghan Taliban reported substantial casualties in their ranks, claiming that numerous fighters were killed in airstrikes along the border.

The ongoing military operations and resulting fatalities highlight the increasing tensions and instability in the border regions, raising concerns over further escalations and regional security implications.