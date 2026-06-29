Tensions Escalate at Pakistan-Afghanistan Border After Operations

Pakistan's security forces executed ground and air operations at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, resulting in at least 29 militants killed. Meanwhile, the Afghan Taliban reported numerous casualties from airstrikes targeting its border areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pakistans Security Forces Carried Out Ground And Air Operations Along The Pakistanafghanistan Border On Sunday | Updated: 29-06-2026 10:09 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 10:09 IST
Tensions Escalate at Pakistan-Afghanistan Border After Operations
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Pakistan's security forces mounted a series of ground and air operations at the volatile Pakistan-Afghanistan border on Sunday. The military actions resulted in the elimination of at least 29 militants, according to Pakistani sources.

In response, the Afghan Taliban reported substantial casualties in their ranks, claiming that numerous fighters were killed in airstrikes along the border.

The ongoing military operations and resulting fatalities highlight the increasing tensions and instability in the border regions, raising concerns over further escalations and regional security implications.

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