A fatal shooting near a World Cup fan zone in San Jose, California, claimed one life and injured another, sparking concerns about urban safety. The city's mayor, Matt Mahan, has confirmed the crime was unrelated to any tournament activities and condemned the boldness of the act.

The episode unfolded late Sunday around North Market Street and West Santa Clara Street, prompting an urgent police response. Despite the incident's proximity to the popular San Pedro Square watch parties, no World Cup events were active at the time, minimizing further risks.

San Jose has been a hospitable hub for large crowds, and city officials are determined not to let this tragedy deter community use of public spaces. A police investigation into the homicide is ongoing, with authorities managing the crime scene to ensure public safety.