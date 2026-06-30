US Seeks Strengthened Ties with India: Invitation Extended to PM Modi

US Ambassador Sergio Gor expressed eagerness for PM Narendra Modi to visit the US, amidst strengthening India-US relations. He highlighted ongoing trade agreement negotiations and mentioned potential state visits in 2026. Secretary Marco Rubio formally invited PM Modi during his recent visit to India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 09:52 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 09:52 IST
US Seeks Strengthened Ties with India: Invitation Extended to PM Modi
US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has shown eagerness for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to embark on another visit to the United States. Speaking at the IX USISPF Leadership Summit 2026, Gor assured that negotiations for an interim India-US trade agreement are advancing with optimism for a swift conclusion.

Gor noted the keen engagement of US President Donald Trump with India-US bilateral affairs and emphasized the importance of establishing regular ministerial-level Quad meetings. During a recent interaction, Secretary Marco Rubio extended an invitation to Modi on behalf of Trump for a visit in December around the G20 Summit.

The US envoy mentioned updating President Trump on his visit to India, highlighting the growing trade ties between the two democracies. Gor emphasized the mutual benefits of expanding commercial interactions, describing the economic exchange as a 'win-win' situation for both nations.

Gor also provided insights into the status of the comprehensive legal negotiations of the trade pact, underscoring the progress and complexity involved. He expressed confidence in Ambassador Greer's handling of the discussions, reiterating optimism for finalizing the agreement shortly.

Asked about President Trump's potential visit to India, Gor projected such an event for the following year, clearly separating it from the midterms. The anticipation for continued diplomatic engagement between the countries underscores the advancing relationship.

Earlier, Gor announced that Secretary Rubio extended an official invitation for Modi's White House visit during his India trip in May. The upcoming 2026 G20 Summit in Miami is poised to further solidify the US-India diplomatic and trade relations.

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