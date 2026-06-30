Trump and Modi: A Strategic Friendship Pushing Bilateral Ties

US President Donald Trump views Indian PM Narendra Modi as a friend, driving strengthened US-India cooperation. The personal bond between Trump and Modi is pivotal, with US Ambassador Sergio Gor affirming the partnership’s focus on trade, investment, and security. This relationship promises long-term, strategic advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-06-2026 10:01 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 10:01 IST
Trump and Modi: A Strategic Friendship Pushing Bilateral Ties
US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor (Photo/YouTube/USISPF). Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump regards Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a friend, showing deep commitment to fostering stronger cooperation with India. This was stated by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, who emphasized the personal connection between the two leaders as essential in advancing bilateral ties.

Speaking at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Leadership Summit, Gor highlighted Trump's high regard for India, often recalling his positive experiences in the country. According to Gor, President Trump holds fond memories of India and views his past visits as significant.

Gor expressed hope that Trump might visit India again during a possible second term. He recounted an incident at a UFC event in Miami, showcasing the camaraderie between Trump and Modi. Despite scheduling challenges, the incident underscored their genuine friendship, which benefits the broader strategic partnership.

Trump's tenure has seen substantial progress in US-India relations, marked by memorable public events like "Howdy Modi" in 2019 and "Namaste Trump" in 2020. Both governments focus on practical advancements across trade, defense, and technology, envisioning a robust partnership for decades.

The ambassador projected that the next two years would significantly shape the bilateral relationship's trajectory. He encouraged stakeholders to view this as a long-term collaboration, promising sustained benefits in strategic areas like defense and trade.

TRENDING

1
Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global
2
WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

Global
3
Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormuz

Tensions Ease as U.S. and Iran Agree to Renew Talks Over the Strait of Hormu...

Global
4
Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Stories

Tech Battles, Tragic Falls, and Tactical Shifts: Financial Times' Top Storie...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Prosperity Without Inclusion Is a Mirage: Why the SDGs Must Move Together

Machines in the Field, Fewer Hands at Work: South Africa’s 4IR Farm Dilemma

AI in Healthcare Delivers Real Results, but WHO Says Better Policies Will Decide Its Global Success

Why the Next Global Crisis Could Begin Online Unless Digital Regulation Catches Up, OECD Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026