Trump and Modi: A Strategic Friendship Pushing Bilateral Ties

US President Donald Trump regards Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a friend, showing deep commitment to fostering stronger cooperation with India. This was stated by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, who emphasized the personal connection between the two leaders as essential in advancing bilateral ties.

Speaking at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Leadership Summit, Gor highlighted Trump's high regard for India, often recalling his positive experiences in the country. According to Gor, President Trump holds fond memories of India and views his past visits as significant.

Gor expressed hope that Trump might visit India again during a possible second term. He recounted an incident at a UFC event in Miami, showcasing the camaraderie between Trump and Modi. Despite scheduling challenges, the incident underscored their genuine friendship, which benefits the broader strategic partnership.

Trump's tenure has seen substantial progress in US-India relations, marked by memorable public events like "Howdy Modi" in 2019 and "Namaste Trump" in 2020. Both governments focus on practical advancements across trade, defense, and technology, envisioning a robust partnership for decades.

The ambassador projected that the next two years would significantly shape the bilateral relationship's trajectory. He encouraged stakeholders to view this as a long-term collaboration, promising sustained benefits in strategic areas like defense and trade.