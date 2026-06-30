Chinas Foreign Minister Wang Yi On Tuesday Called For Maintaining The Momentum Of Negotiations Between The Us And Iran In A Meeting In Beijing With His Saudi Counterpart

In a pivotal meeting held in Beijing, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi has underscored the necessity of sustaining negotiation momentum between the U.S. and Iran. Addressing his Saudi Arabian counterpart, the foreign minister highlighted China's commitment to fostering dialogue over confrontation.

Despite the current ceasefire's fragile state, Wang Yi articulated the significance of discussing and resolving issues diplomatically. Beijing's readiness to work with Saudi Arabia represents a strategic move to stabilize the volatile region and support enduring peace efforts.

This diplomatic engagement comes as tensions persist in the Middle East, underlining the critical role of dialogue in preventing conflict escalation. The collaboration between China and Saudi Arabia could mark a step forward in regional peace-building initiatives.