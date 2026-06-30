Diplomatic Drive: China's Push for Peace in the Middle East

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasized the importance of continuing negotiations between the U.S. and Iran during a meeting with Saudi Arabia's foreign minister in Beijing. He expressed China's willingness to collaborate with Saudi Arabia to ease regional tensions and promote long-lasting peace amid a fragile ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chinas Foreign Minister Wang Yi On Tuesday Called For Maintaining The Momentum Of Negotiations Between The Us And Iran In A Meeting In Beijing With His Saudi Counterpart | Updated: 30-06-2026 19:35 IST | Created: 30-06-2026 19:35 IST
Diplomatic Drive: China's Push for Peace in the Middle East
Wang Yi

In a pivotal meeting held in Beijing, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi has underscored the necessity of sustaining negotiation momentum between the U.S. and Iran. Addressing his Saudi Arabian counterpart, the foreign minister highlighted China's commitment to fostering dialogue over confrontation.

Despite the current ceasefire's fragile state, Wang Yi articulated the significance of discussing and resolving issues diplomatically. Beijing's readiness to work with Saudi Arabia represents a strategic move to stabilize the volatile region and support enduring peace efforts.

This diplomatic engagement comes as tensions persist in the Middle East, underlining the critical role of dialogue in preventing conflict escalation. The collaboration between China and Saudi Arabia could mark a step forward in regional peace-building initiatives.

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