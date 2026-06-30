Netanyahu's Firm Stance in Lebanon: A Continued Military Presence

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu underscored Israel's unwavering stance on Tuesday as he visited Lebanese territories occupied by Israeli military forces. Addressing soldiers, he firmly stated that Israel would not retreat from southern Lebanon in light of Hezbollah's ongoing threat.

This significant visit came on the heels of a U.S.-mediated security agreement reached last Friday between Israeli and Lebanese officials, under which Israel will relinquish control of two key areas to the Lebanese army. However, Netanyahu emphasized that as long as Hezbollah remains a menace, Israeli forces will also stand their ground.

The region continues to grapple with the aftermath of Israel's aggressive campaign in Lebanon, leading to substantial casualties and displacement. Middle Eastern geopolitical tensions persist, despite efforts at negotiating ceasefires, such as the U.S.-pressured ceasefire with Hezbollah enacted on June 19, with sporadic violence still occurring.