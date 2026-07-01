CTA Challenges China's Ethnic Unity Law Amid Global Concerns

The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has openly criticized China's new Ethnic Unity Law, citing fears of cultural assimilation. Global lawmakers, including the US and Europe, also caution against the law's implications on minority identities. CTA advocates for a unified global challenge against the legislation, emphasizing cultural preservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-07-2026 18:52 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 18:52 IST
CTA Challenges China's Ethnic Unity Law Amid Global Concerns
Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) recently amplified its criticism of China's newly adopted Law on Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress, alleging that it constitutes a major step towards assimilating Tibetans and other ethnic minorities. CTA President Penpa Tsering, speaking during a panel discussion, urged a global collective of governments and civil society groups to oppose the legislation, which became effective on July 1, as per Phayul's report.

Despite China's assertion that the law aims to enhance national unity, Tsering believes it lays down a legal foundation potentially undermining minority languages, religions, and cultures under the guise of ethnic integration. International apprehension is mounting in response to the legislation. Bipartisan US senators, including Jacky Rosen, John Curtis, Jeff Merkley, and Jim Banks, have introduced a resolution condemning the Chinese Communist Party's policies, accusing them of systematically erasing cultural and religious identities of Tibetans, Uyghurs, and other minority groups. They warned that specific provisions might enable transnational repression beyond China.

Similar concerns were echoed by European lawmakers. Switzerland's Parliamentary Group for Tibet and parliamentarians from Czech and Italy stated that the law could increase state control over education and promote policies that separate Tibetan children from their families. They cautioned that the legislation threatens Tibetan language, culture, and identity, accelerating assimilation and diminishing internationally recognized human rights protections. Prior to the law's enforcement, Tibetan organisations such as Wasur Circle, Blackneck Books, and The Tibet Fund held a discussion advocating for strategic long-term resistance over mere symbolic condemnation, as noted by Phayul.

During this gathering, participants emphasized the urgency of investing more in Tibetan-language education, promoting its use across society, and enhancing efforts to preserve Tibetan cultural identity, especially among the youth. In a separate appeal, available on the CTA's official website, Tsering called on governments, parliamentarians, think tanks, and international bodies to scrutinize the law closely, Phayul reported. (ANI)

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