Japanese PM Takaichi's Landmark Visit Promises Strengthened Indo-Japan Ties

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi arrived in New Delhi on Thursday, receiving a ceremonial Guard of Honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan alongside Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two leaders will conduct talks to enhance bilateral relations amidst growing strategic ties.

In a social media post, Japan's Cabinet Public Relations Officer expressed excitement about the visit, praising the warm welcome received. Upon Takaichi's arrival, Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, welcomed her at the Palam Technical Airport for her three-day visit to India.

Prime Minister Modi expressed delight in hosting Takaichi, highlighting the significance of their discussions to strengthen the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. During her visit, Japanese media reported that private companies are poised to invest $12.5 billion in India through cooperation agreements, furthering economic ties.