India's EV Surge Could Slash Crude Oil Bills by Rs 1 Lakh Crore by 2030

India is poised to replace 35 lakh petrol vehicles with electric vehicles between 2027-2030, potentially saving nearly Rs 1 lakh crore in crude oil imports by 2030. Enhanced EV adoption, driven by geopolitical factors, is accelerating, necessitating expanded charging infrastructure and comprehensive regulatory frameworks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 12:19 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 12:19 IST
India's EV Surge Could Slash Crude Oil Bills by Rs 1 Lakh Crore by 2030
Electric Vehicle at a charging station (File Photo-ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India is on the verge of a major shift towards electric vehicles (EVs), as a new report from the State Bank of India project the replacement of 35 lakh petrol vehicles with EVs over four years starting in 2027. This transition could lead to a substantial reduction in the country's crude oil import bills by approximately Rs 1 lakh crore.

The report highlights that the accelerating EV adoption is largely fueled by the geopolitical instability in West Asia, sparking a surge in registrations since February 2026. With EVs now capturing over 8 per cent market share, the target is set to reach 20 per cent by 2030, driven by increasing consumer interest in sustainable mobility.

To facilitate this growth, the report emphasizes the urgent need for expanded charging networks, especially fast chargers, which currently represent only 30 per cent of available infrastructure. A structured long-term EV strategy, comprehensive regulatory policies, and government incentives such as EV Credit Guarantee Funds and green mobility categories are crucial for advancing India's EV ecosystem.

TRENDING

1
Crypto Fortunes: Trump Family's Digital Wealth Surge

Crypto Fortunes: Trump Family's Digital Wealth Surge

Global
2
Anthropic Gains Green Light for AI Models: U.S. Lifts Export Controls

Anthropic Gains Green Light for AI Models: U.S. Lifts Export Controls

Global
3
U.S. Military Strengthens Ties Amid Venezuelan Crisis

U.S. Military Strengthens Ties Amid Venezuelan Crisis

Global
4
Anthropic's AI Exports Resumed Amid Security Concerns

Anthropic's AI Exports Resumed Amid Security Concerns

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Investment Needs More Than Tax Breaks: OECD Maps a Better Growth Strategy for Latin America

Why AI Readiness, Not AI Adoption Alone, Will Shape the Future of Public Investment Success

Why Extreme Heat Could Become Southeast Asia's Costliest Development Crisis, According to ADB

How Climate Resilience Could Determine Latin America's Next Decade of Economic Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026