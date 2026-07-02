India's EV Surge Could Slash Crude Oil Bills by Rs 1 Lakh Crore by 2030
India is poised to replace 35 lakh petrol vehicles with electric vehicles between 2027-2030, potentially saving nearly Rs 1 lakh crore in crude oil imports by 2030. Enhanced EV adoption, driven by geopolitical factors, is accelerating, necessitating expanded charging infrastructure and comprehensive regulatory frameworks.
India is on the verge of a major shift towards electric vehicles (EVs), as a new report from the State Bank of India project the replacement of 35 lakh petrol vehicles with EVs over four years starting in 2027. This transition could lead to a substantial reduction in the country's crude oil import bills by approximately Rs 1 lakh crore.
The report highlights that the accelerating EV adoption is largely fueled by the geopolitical instability in West Asia, sparking a surge in registrations since February 2026. With EVs now capturing over 8 per cent market share, the target is set to reach 20 per cent by 2030, driven by increasing consumer interest in sustainable mobility.
To facilitate this growth, the report emphasizes the urgent need for expanded charging networks, especially fast chargers, which currently represent only 30 per cent of available infrastructure. A structured long-term EV strategy, comprehensive regulatory policies, and government incentives such as EV Credit Guarantee Funds and green mobility categories are crucial for advancing India's EV ecosystem.
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