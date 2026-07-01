Hungary Extends Exemption for Paks Nuclear Plant Amid Heatwave

Hungary's energy minister has temporarily extended an exemption for the Paks nuclear power plant from cooling water temperature regulations to ensure energy supply security. The plant, a 2 GW Russian-built facility, reduced output by 603 MW due to rising Danube temperatures during a recent heatwave.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hungarys Energy Minister Extended A Temporary Exemption For The Paks Nuclear Power Plant Until Friday From Downstream Cooling Water Temperature Regulations In Order To Ensure The Security Of Energy Supply | Updated: 01-07-2026 17:46 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 17:46 IST
Hungary Extends Exemption for Paks Nuclear Plant Amid Heatwave
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Amid soaring temperatures affecting the Danube River, Hungary's energy minister announced an extension for temporary exemptions at the Paks nuclear power plant. This move, effective until Friday, is intended to guarantee continued energy supply security.

The Paks facility, constructed by Russian firms and boasting a 2 GW capacity, has scaled down its output by 603 MW since Saturday, reflecting challenges posed by environmental changes.

This decision underscores the critical balance between regulatory compliance and the urgent demands of energy supply during the ongoing heatwave.

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