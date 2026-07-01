Hungary Extends Exemption for Paks Nuclear Plant Amid Heatwave

Hungarys Energy Minister Extended A Temporary Exemption For The Paks Nuclear Power Plant Until Friday From Downstream Cooling Water Temperature Regulations In Order To Ensure The Security Of Energy Supply

Amid soaring temperatures affecting the Danube River, Hungary's energy minister announced an extension for temporary exemptions at the Paks nuclear power plant. This move, effective until Friday, is intended to guarantee continued energy supply security.

The Paks facility, constructed by Russian firms and boasting a 2 GW capacity, has scaled down its output by 603 MW since Saturday, reflecting challenges posed by environmental changes.

This decision underscores the critical balance between regulatory compliance and the urgent demands of energy supply during the ongoing heatwave.