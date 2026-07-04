Pakistan's Cotton Sector Faces Crisis Amid Tax Woes

In a growing crisis for Pakistan's cotton sector, several ginning factories in Sindh have ceased operations, citing federal taxation policies as a significant factor hampering the industry's profitability, according to reports from Dawn.

The retention of an 18% sales tax on the cotton ginning sector in the federal budget has been particularly contentious. Industry representatives claim this tax policy has led to a sharp decline in cotton prices, placing enormous pressure on farmers, ginners, and textile businesses alike.

Despite pre-budget pleas for tax relief from the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association and other stakeholders, no concessions were granted. The Karachi Cotton Association reports a steep drop in benchmark rates and warns the crisis is compounded by extreme weather conditions affecting cotton quality. The Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association has issued warnings against the dissemination of misleading price information online.