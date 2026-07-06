Tragedy in Waziristan: Drone Strike Claims Innocent Lives

In a tragic incident, a drone strike in Lower South Waziristan's Birmal tehsil resulted in the deaths of three young girls and serious injuries to four family members. The attack has sparked local outrage and demands for a thorough investigation to uncover the responsible parties and prevent future tragedies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 10:29 IST
Tragedy in Waziristan: Drone Strike Claims Innocent Lives
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

In the early hours of Sunday, a devastating quadcopter drone strike hit a residential property in the Birmal tehsil of Lower South Waziristan, claiming the lives of three girls aged between six and 15 years, as reported by Dawn. The assault left four others in the family critically injured.

Local outrage has intensified amid accusations of state negligence and a failing security apparatus. Neighbors rushed to aid the injured, evacuating them to the district headquarters hospital in Wana. The silence from Pakistani authorities, who have yet to issue any official statement on the incident, has further fueled the community's anger and demand for answers.

The drone attack in Lower South Waziristan, not an isolated incident, has renewed fears across the region. Residents are demanding transparency and accountability as similar strikes have previously terrorized districts like Azam Warsak, Guldona Ghundai, Karmazi, and Kalotai. Persistent violence, including bombings and kidnappings, has plunged the region into chaos.

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