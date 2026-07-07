Rescue Efforts Underway in Gansu Landslide Tragedy

Sixteen People Remain Buried In A Mountainous County In Chinas Western Province Of Gansu After A Landslide On Tuesday

A devastating landslide has swept through a mountainous county in China's Gansu province, leaving sixteen individuals trapped beneath tons of debris. According to state broadcaster CCTV, rescuers are working tirelessly to reach the victims.

The landslide affected a total of 33 people, with 17 individuals already rescued in the prompt response efforts. Local government and emergency teams are focusing their resources on bringing others to safety in Tanchang county, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The cause of the landslide, which struck on Tuesday, remains a mystery as investigations continue. Rescue workers face challenging conditions as they strive to save lives and uncover the reasons behind the disaster.