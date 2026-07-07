Rescue Efforts Underway in Gansu Landslide Tragedy
A devastating landslide in Gansu province, China, has trapped sixteen people, with local authorities racing against time to rescue them. Seventeen individuals have already been saved from the disaster, which left a total of 33 people trapped. The cause of the landslide is still unknown.
A devastating landslide has swept through a mountainous county in China's Gansu province, leaving sixteen individuals trapped beneath tons of debris. According to state broadcaster CCTV, rescuers are working tirelessly to reach the victims.
The landslide affected a total of 33 people, with 17 individuals already rescued in the prompt response efforts. Local government and emergency teams are focusing their resources on bringing others to safety in Tanchang county, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.
The cause of the landslide, which struck on Tuesday, remains a mystery as investigations continue. Rescue workers face challenging conditions as they strive to save lives and uncover the reasons behind the disaster.
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