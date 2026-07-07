Modi's Jakarta Visit: Strengthening Ties with Strategic Focus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a grand ceremonial welcome upon his arrival in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Tuesday. His visit marks the start of a significant diplomatic tour aimed at enhancing bilateral relations and strategic partnerships between India and Indonesia.

The Indonesian Air Force provided a fighter jet escort for Modi's aircraft upon its entry into the country's airspace. He was personally greeted by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and a traditional cultural dance performance at the airport.

This visit, scheduled from July 6 to 8, is Modi's fourth to Indonesia, marking the first bilateral interaction since they elevated their diplomatic ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2018. The agenda is heavily focused on defense and maritime cooperation.

The MAHASAGAR framework is central to India's vision of promoting regional stability and inclusive growth. Modi aims to build on existing relations with Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand, furthering the Act East Policy and a free Indo-Pacific.

While in Indonesia, Modi plans to engage with the Indian diaspora and accompany President Subianto to the UNESCO-listed Prambanan Temple Complex. Economic ties between the two countries are robust, with trade volumes reaching USD 24.78 billion in 2025-26.

The visit aims to enhance cooperation in strategic sectors, notably critical minerals, vital for India's supply chain and renewable energy goals.