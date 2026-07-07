PM Modi's Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Indo-Indonesian Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday made a significant diplomatic gesture by signing the guestbook at Istana Merdeka during his meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. The cordial encounter was marked by warm handshakes and friendly exchanges.

Earlier, PM Modi received a grand ceremonial welcome in Jakarta, signifying the start of his official state visit to Indonesia. His arrival was highlighted by an escort of Indonesian Air Force fighter jets and a cultural dance performance at the airport, reflecting the deepening bilateral ties between the two nations.

This visit, undertaken at the behest of President Prabowo, is Modi's fourth trip to Indonesia and the first bilateral meeting since the countries upgraded their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2018. The agenda includes bolstering defense and maritime cooperation, emphasizing regional security through India's MAHASAGAR framework. PM Modi aims to leverage this visit to further energize India's partnerships in Southeast Asia, focusing on economic and strategic collaboration.