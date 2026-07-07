PM Modi's Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Indo-Indonesian Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commenced his state visit to Indonesia, holding talks with President Prabowo Subianto. The visit aims to enhance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Indonesia, focusing on defense cooperation and regional stability under India's MAHASAGAR vision, amid broader diplomatic engagements in Southeast Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 10:23 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 10:23 IST
PM Modi's Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Indo-Indonesian Ties
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (Photo: YouTube@NarendraModi). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday made a significant diplomatic gesture by signing the guestbook at Istana Merdeka during his meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. The cordial encounter was marked by warm handshakes and friendly exchanges.

Earlier, PM Modi received a grand ceremonial welcome in Jakarta, signifying the start of his official state visit to Indonesia. His arrival was highlighted by an escort of Indonesian Air Force fighter jets and a cultural dance performance at the airport, reflecting the deepening bilateral ties between the two nations.

This visit, undertaken at the behest of President Prabowo, is Modi's fourth trip to Indonesia and the first bilateral meeting since the countries upgraded their relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2018. The agenda includes bolstering defense and maritime cooperation, emphasizing regional security through India's MAHASAGAR framework. PM Modi aims to leverage this visit to further energize India's partnerships in Southeast Asia, focusing on economic and strategic collaboration.

TRENDING

1
AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

Nigeria
2
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
3
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
4
Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Mobile Money Solve Africa’s Credit Gap Before Exclusion Becomes Harder to Reverse?

GPT-4o Improves Doctors' Clinical Reasoning by Up to 18%, But Human Judgment Still Leads

Microplastics Have Found a New Landfill: The Human Body

Can Better Monetary and Fiscal Policies Help MENAP and CCA Economies Survive Global Turmoil?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026