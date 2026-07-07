India and Indonesia Forge Stronger Bonds: Strategic Partnership Advancements

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Indonesia bolsters India's strategic partnership with Indonesia. Key highlights include cooperation on customized EVMs, missile imports, and joint development of the Sabang port. Modi's ceremonial welcome marks a pivotal enhancement of bilateral relations centered on defense, maritime coordination, and critical mineral supply chain investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 10:30 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 10:30 IST
India and Indonesia Forge Stronger Bonds: Strategic Partnership Advancements
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (Photo: X@MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent state visit to Indonesia marks a monumental strengthening of the bilateral strategic partnership between India and Indonesia. The visit signaled a significant endorsement of India's electoral management expertise, with India set to assist Indonesia in the creation of Indonesia-specific electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Indonesia, recognizing India's missile prowess, plans to import Astra missiles following India's successful demonstration in Operation Sindoor. Additionally, the two nations have agreed to jointly develop the Sabang port, strategically located near the Strait of Malacca, enhancing military and economic ties through stronger maritime cooperation.

Modi's visit, which marks his fourth to the Southeast Asian nation, includes high-profile engagements with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto. The bilateral discussions aim to inject new momentum into defense and maritime collaboration while expanding investments in the critical mineral supply chain sector, including steel, nickel, and rare earth permanent magnets manufacturing.

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