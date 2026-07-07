India and Indonesia Forge Stronger Ties for a Prosperous Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the profound historical and cultural ties between India and Indonesia on Tuesday, describing their relationship as a shared journey toward a stable and prosperous future. Addressing the Indonesian Parliament, PM Modi expressed gratitude for the warm reception he received from President Prabowo Subianto.

Representing 140 crore Indians, PM Modi conveyed best wishes to Indonesia and reflected on the hospitality shown by the Indonesian people, expressing unforgettable gratitude for the reception. Emphasizing maritime connectivity as a historic link, he noted that the sea has been a bridge rather than a barrier for the two nations.

Highlighting geographical bonds, PM Modi stressed the shared names of India, Indonesia, and the Indian Ocean as reflective of the intrinsic connections between the countries. The visit, characterized by high-level diplomatic exchanges, signals renewed commitment to expanding the strategic partnership with a focus on regional stability, economic cooperation, and cultural integration.

Inaugurating a "new golden chapter" in bilateral ties, India and Indonesia announced a major partnership to modernize Indonesia's electoral framework with tailored voting technology, expanding institutional security and cultural cooperation. During his official visit, PM Modi held high-level discussions with President Subianto to elevate bilateral relations.

Reflecting on the rapid expansion of the bilateral roadmap, PM Modi noted that collaboration now spans crucial sectors such as development, security, technology, culture, and education as the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership built in 2018 reaches new heights. Highlighting ASEAN centrality, the visit serves as a platform to solidify a shared outlook on a free and open Indo-Pacific.