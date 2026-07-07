NATO Taps Swedish Saab for $4.5 Billion Surveillance Plane Upgrade

NATO has announced its intent to invest approximately $4.5 billion to acquire up to 10 new Saab GlobalEye surveillance planes. This move is intended to replace the aging AWACS aircraft that have been in service since the Cold War era. The decision reflects a strategic choice for a Swedish solution over a competing offer from U.S. manufacturer Boeing.

During a NATO summit, Secretary-General Mark Rutte emphasized the importance of maintaining strong surveillance and early warning capabilities by transitioning to a modern system. Notably, the GlobalEye system will be mounted on Bombardier Global 6500 business jets, showcasing an international collaboration involving European, Canadian, and essential U.S. industry contributions.

NATO's choice was influenced by GlobalEye's proven track record, albeit more details on its advantages were not disclosed. Should negotiations proceed as planned, Saab aims to commence deliveries by 2030. The final contract price remains under discussion, with estimates ranging from $400 to $450 million per aircraft. Some capabilities, like mid-air refueling, may be introduced in subsequent upgrades.