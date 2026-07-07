NATO Taps Swedish Saab for $4.5 Billion Surveillance Plane Upgrade

NATO plans to spend $4.5 billion replacing aging AWACS planes with Swedish Saab GlobalEye surveillance aircraft. The change, favored over Boeing's proposal, aims to enhance NATO's early warning capabilities. Deliveries are expected by 2030 should the negotiations with Saab proceed smoothly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nato Announced A Roughly Billion Plan On Tuesday To Buy Up To Saab Globaleye Surveillance Planes To Replace Ageing Awacs Early Warning Aircraft | Updated: 07-07-2026 17:01 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 17:01 IST
NATO Taps Swedish Saab for $4.5 Billion Surveillance Plane Upgrade
US Senator Steve Daines speaks during the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) Leadership Summit in Washington. (Photo/ANI)

NATO has announced its intent to invest approximately $4.5 billion to acquire up to 10 new Saab GlobalEye surveillance planes. This move is intended to replace the aging AWACS aircraft that have been in service since the Cold War era. The decision reflects a strategic choice for a Swedish solution over a competing offer from U.S. manufacturer Boeing.

During a NATO summit, Secretary-General Mark Rutte emphasized the importance of maintaining strong surveillance and early warning capabilities by transitioning to a modern system. Notably, the GlobalEye system will be mounted on Bombardier Global 6500 business jets, showcasing an international collaboration involving European, Canadian, and essential U.S. industry contributions.

NATO's choice was influenced by GlobalEye's proven track record, albeit more details on its advantages were not disclosed. Should negotiations proceed as planned, Saab aims to commence deliveries by 2030. The final contract price remains under discussion, with estimates ranging from $400 to $450 million per aircraft. Some capabilities, like mid-air refueling, may be introduced in subsequent upgrades.

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