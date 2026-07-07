Trump's Crucial F-35 Decision at NATO Summit

Us President Donald Trump Said On Tuesday That He Would Make A Decision On A Potential Sale Of Fs To Turkey

During a highly anticipated meeting at the NATO summit, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed considerations for a potential sale of F-35 fighter jets to Turkey. The decision, which remains pending, was among the key topics in discussions with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

President Trump emphasized that the sale is under evaluation, indicating the meeting's focus on enhancing military cooperation between the two nations. Trade relations were also on the agenda, pointing to a multifaceted dialogue between the leaders.

The talks underscore the strategic importance of the U.S.-Turkey alliance within the NATO framework, as both leaders navigate complex geopolitical and economic landscapes.