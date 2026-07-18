India Engages US in Talks Over New Visa Policies Impacting Students

In response to revised US visa policies, India is in discussions with American authorities to address concerns impacting Indian students and academic visitors. The changes affect the residency duration for foreign scholars, prompting diplomatic efforts from India to minimize challenges faced by its citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 09:38 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 09:38 IST
India Engages US in Talks Over New Visa Policies Impacting Students
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India is actively engaging with US authorities to tackle complications arising from recent changes to American visa policies affecting Indian citizens. These updates impose tighter residency regulations on foreign scholars and exchange visitors, significantly impacting Indian students and academic visitors.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, addressing the media on Friday, highlighted India's ongoing diplomatic initiatives in light of new US Department of Homeland Security guidelines. Despite acknowledging the sovereignty of visa regulations, Jaiswal reiterated India's commitment to assisting its citizens facing difficulties under the updated framework.

The revised US rules enforce limited stay durations for non-immigrant visa categories, including F for students, J for exchange visitors, and I for media professionals. Notably, the grace period for F visa holders to transition post-graduation has been reduced from 60 to 30 days, adding to the administrative challenges.

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