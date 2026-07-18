Arab League and GCC Unite in Condemnation of Iran's Escalating Strikes

The Arab League and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have joined forces in vehemently denouncing Iran's recent missile and drone attacks on civilian and utility infrastructure in West Asia. The coordinated strikes, impacting nations such as Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan, have been branded as grave violations of international law by both organizations.

The GCC's Secretary-General, Jassim Al-Budaiwi, sternly criticized the attacks, highlighting their potentially catastrophic impact on regional security. Echoing this sentiment, Arab League Secretary-General Nabil Fahmy issued a warning against Tehran's attempts to broaden the conflict, urging a return to diplomatic solutions.

In a united front, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Egypt have also expressed strong opposition to Iran's actions, emphasizing the threat to regional stability. The strikes have resulted in infrastructure damage and disrupted international travel, compelling Kuwait to reaffirm its right to self-defense under the UN Charter.