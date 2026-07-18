Escalation in the Gulf: Iran and U.S. Exchange Strikes Amidst Rising Tensions

Iran expanded its military actions against Washington's Gulf allies and Jordan following a week of U.S. strikes on Iranian targets. The heightened conflict risks a return to full-scale war.

Attacks in Kuwait targeted a desalination plant and airport operations, with Iranian forces striking U.S. military centers and oil facilities. The ongoing assaults have strained regional security and compromised critical infrastructure.

As tensions escalate, oil prices have reached new highs, adding political pressure on U.S. President Donald Trump amid election challenges. The conflict's expansion endangers Gulf states' infrastructure and energy security.