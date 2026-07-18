Escalation in the Gulf: Iran and U.S. Exchange Strikes Amidst Rising Tensions

Iran has intensified attacks on Washington's Gulf allies, including Kuwait and Jordan, after a week of U.S. military strikes on Iranian targets. This escalation threatens a return to full-scale war, with repercussions including damaged infrastructure and rising oil prices. Strikes affected vital energy and military sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 21:40 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 21:40 IST
Escalation in the Gulf: Iran and U.S. Exchange Strikes Amidst Rising Tensions
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Iran expanded its military actions against Washington's Gulf allies and Jordan following a week of U.S. strikes on Iranian targets. The heightened conflict risks a return to full-scale war.

Attacks in Kuwait targeted a desalination plant and airport operations, with Iranian forces striking U.S. military centers and oil facilities. The ongoing assaults have strained regional security and compromised critical infrastructure.

As tensions escalate, oil prices have reached new highs, adding political pressure on U.S. President Donald Trump amid election challenges. The conflict's expansion endangers Gulf states' infrastructure and energy security.

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