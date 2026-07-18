Tensions Escalate as Iran Strikes in Response to U.S. Attacks

Iran has launched a series of attacks against Washington's Gulf allies and Jordan, intensifying the conflict after the U.S. conducted strikes on Iranian military targets for a seventh consecutive night. The escalation follows the collapse of a ceasefire agreement a week prior, exacerbating tensions in the region.

Kuwait faced significant aggression, with a desalination plant being targeted and operations at Kuwait International Airport suspended due to missile and drone threats. Iranian forces claimed to have attacked a U.S. military support center at Camp Arifjan and destroyed a radar facility at Ali Al Salem Air Base, while also causing damage to an oil facility, according to local reports.

The conflict has disrupted vital infrastructure across the region, with both sides engaging in retaliatory attacks. Oil prices surged over 4%, compounding political pressure amid ongoing U.S. congressional elections. The situation remains volatile, with potential implications for global energy supplies and regional stability.